Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $2.59 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $33,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.65. 52,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,572. The firm has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

