Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,043. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

