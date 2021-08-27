Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $917.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will post sales of $917.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $866.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $945.70 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $779.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $101.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.36. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.14.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,131 shares of company stock worth $5,274,995. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 224.9% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,289 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 45.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 38.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

