Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up to $51.21

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.21, but opened at $52.57. Clear Secure shares last traded at $51.93, with a volume of 9,744 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YOU shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.03.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.33. Research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $38,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $200,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter worth $200,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

