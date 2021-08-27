Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Holdings Decreased by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 913,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for about 3.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $96,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $64,481,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $42,182,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 78.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,040,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,127,000 after acquiring an additional 458,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $4,933,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,277,558.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 871,129 shares of company stock worth $92,260,146. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.55. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $127.70. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of -274.59 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. BTIG Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.