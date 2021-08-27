Clover Finance (CLV) 24 Hour Volume Tops $80.70 Million

Clover Finance (CURRENCY:CLV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00003417 BTC on exchanges. Clover Finance has a total market capitalization of $212.66 million and approximately $80.70 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053521 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00065135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00130542 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00100323 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00153487 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003555 BTC.

About Clover Finance

CLV uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,777,778 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PoW/PoS coin that seems to be a scam. Clevernodes Much like masternodes, the objective of clevernodes will be to keep CLV off the market by rewarding big investors for “holding”. To run a clevernode you will need to have 25,000 (this number is still being discussed), this 25,000 will need to have been in your wallet for at least 2 weeks, you can think about it as a the clevernode minimum stake age. How will payments work? Payments relative to the past month will be made every 1st of next month. To be eligible for the payment you will need to, in the previous month have staked at least 25,000 CLV for at least 2 weeks. How much will be paid? Clevernode owners will receive the equivalent to triple the normal stake (9 * 3 = 27%/year) over the coins that staked for at least 2 weeks. With clevernodes we hope to increase Clevercoin's value while rewarding the investors that are supporting the project. If you have any suggestions/commentaries please tell us, this is the time to. EXAMPLE: Tom stakes 30,000 CLV for 3 weeks in July 2015. He will receive, in his wallet in August 1st, 675 CLV. “

Clover Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

