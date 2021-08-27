Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,668 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.59. 4,093,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,257. The company has a market cap of $220.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

