Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 102 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.8% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.4% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Shares of STZ traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,915. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

