Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 257 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at $2,642,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 11.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.33. 430,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,995. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $112.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.42.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 46.64%.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

