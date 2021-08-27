Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 601 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 94,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 27,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $55.77. 15,814,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,674,857. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82. The company has a market cap of $236.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.