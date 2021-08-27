Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 80 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,726 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.75. 7,670,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,630,847. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.92. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. increased their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

