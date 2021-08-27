Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Insider Purchases A$737,935.25 in Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) insider Dig Howitt bought 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$241.55 ($172.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$737,935.25 ($527,096.61).

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -111.42%.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cochlear implants, including Nucleus 7, Nucleus 6, Nucleus CP802, and Kanso sound processors; and Baha bone conduction implants, such as Baha attract system, Baha connect system, Baha softband, Baha soundarc, Baha 5 sound processor, and Baha sound processor.

