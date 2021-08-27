Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Down 74.1% in August

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the July 29th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.60. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 120.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

