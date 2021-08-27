Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Down 74.1% in August

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the July 29th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ CBAN opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.60. Colony Bankcorp has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 120.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 53,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
