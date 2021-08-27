Color Platform (CLR) Market Capitalization Hits $151,076.48

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 27% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded down 31.2% against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $151,076.48 and approximately $10.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,423.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $614.05 or 0.01294811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.55 or 0.00332224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00171117 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002901 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.