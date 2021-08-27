Column Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $11.04 on Friday, hitting $712.20. 910,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,099,943. The firm has a market cap of $705.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $675.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.