Column Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Column Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 7.7% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.27. The stock had a trading volume of 152,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,582. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,311,472. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.