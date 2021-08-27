Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,005,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 50,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.71. The company had a trading volume of 150,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $232.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

