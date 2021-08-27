Column Capital Advisors LLC Invests $323,000 in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,238,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,767,000 after buying an additional 665,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 998,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after buying an additional 109,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 662.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after buying an additional 262,097 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,696,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 77,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 19,312 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.91. 867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,003. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.