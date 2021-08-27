Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,000 Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of SGOL stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $17.46. 50,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,138. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $19.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.