Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Buys $10,965.69 in Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Dana L. Boutain bought 801 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $10,965.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Community West Bancshares stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $13.74. 917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $118.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBC. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $319,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 73.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

