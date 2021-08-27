Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Buys $10,965.69 in Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Dana L. Boutain bought 801 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $10,965.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Community West Bancshares stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $13.74. 917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $118.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $14.62.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.
Community West Bancshares Company Profile
Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.
