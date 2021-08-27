Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the July 29th total of 446,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPGY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $712.00.

Shares of CMPGY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,692. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $23.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.23. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

