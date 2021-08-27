COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives $75.14 Average PT from Analysts

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 169,925 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after buying an additional 148,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMPS stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.