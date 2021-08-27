COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives $75.14 Average PT from Analysts

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.14.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 240.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,428,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 504.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 169,925 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after buying an additional 148,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Equities analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
