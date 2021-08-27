Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 346,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $120,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 800.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock traded up $8.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,060,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,715,779. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.21.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

