Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $166.51 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,874 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $166,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $4.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.33. 3,896,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633,810. The firm has a market cap of $327.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

