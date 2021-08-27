Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 55,551 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,551 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up 2.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $264,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,668,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 69.0% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in First Republic Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.92. The company had a trading volume of 586,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.96. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $204.68. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

