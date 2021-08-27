Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives $21.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
CSTM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
