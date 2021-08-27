Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $22,893.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.82 or 0.00768471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00100228 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

CNN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

