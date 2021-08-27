Contrasting Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) & Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF)

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) and Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Callitas Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoscope Technologies 21.70% 14.66% 13.67% Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Callitas Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 3.10 $1.06 million N/A N/A Callitas Health $530,000.00 N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Autoscope Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Callitas Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Autoscope Technologies and Callitas Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.3% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Callitas Health has a beta of -3.93, indicating that its stock price is 493% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autoscope Technologies beats Callitas Health on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

About Callitas Health

Callitas Health, Inc. is a clinical stage company. It engages in the development of technologies for obesity, weight management, and female health and wellness. The company focuses on developing technologies for weight management, female sexual health and wellness, cannabis delivery technologies and other proprietary drugs. It launched product ToConceive in North America. The firm researches, develops and business development processes for its other OTC products, CannaMint strips and orphan drug technologies. Callitas Health was founded on March 11, 2003 and is headquartered in Newport, KY.

