Contrasting Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) & Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Texas Capital Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group $80.37 million 2.95 $5.90 million $0.75 40.25 Texas Capital Bancshares $1.24 billion 2.70 $66.29 million $2.38 27.88

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group. Texas Capital Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bankwell Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bankwell Financial Group and Texas Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Texas Capital Bancshares 1 3 9 0 2.62

Bankwell Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.62%. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus target price of $72.61, indicating a potential upside of 9.42%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than Texas Capital Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Texas Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group 18.69% 8.36% 0.68% Texas Capital Bancshares 23.37% 9.64% 0.69%

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats Bankwell Financial Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages. The company is headquartered in New Canaan, CT.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

