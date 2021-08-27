Contrasting Emerald (NYSE:EEX) & OLO (NYSE:OLO)

OLO (NYSE:OLO) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OLO and Emerald, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 1 6 0 2.86 Emerald 0 1 0 0 2.00

OLO currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.68%. Emerald has a consensus target price of $5.04, indicating a potential upside of 2.23%. Given Emerald’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Emerald is more favorable than OLO.

Profitability

This table compares OLO and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO N/A N/A N/A Emerald -278.19% -18.53% -6.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OLO and Emerald’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $98.42 million 69.88 $3.06 million N/A N/A Emerald $127.40 million 2.76 -$633.60 million N/A N/A

OLO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emerald.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.3% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Emerald shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Emerald shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OLO beats Emerald on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLO

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands. The Design and Technology segment includes events and services that support a wide variety of industries connecting businesses and professionals with products, operational strategies, and integration opportunities to drive new business and streamline processes and creative solutions. The All Other segment consists of Emerald’s remaining operating segments, which provide diverse events and services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

