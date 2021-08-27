Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.49. The stock had a trading volume of 244,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,032,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

