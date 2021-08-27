Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Up to $26.99

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.99, but opened at $28.13. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $28.26, with a volume of 657 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,020,000 after purchasing an additional 836,653 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,688,000 after buying an additional 212,688 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,287,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,429,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,945,000 after buying an additional 829,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,275,000 after buying an additional 1,093,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

