CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.43. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

CPLG stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66. CorePoint Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

