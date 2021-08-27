Cormark Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $9.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $106.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,622,000 after buying an additional 3,159,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,935,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,627 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

