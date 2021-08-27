Cormark Weighs in on Drone Delivery Canada Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (CVE:FLT)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Drone Delivery Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Drone Delivery Canada from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of FLT opened at C$1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 21.11 and a current ratio of 21.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.23. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52 week low of C$0.61 and a 52 week high of C$2.55. The company has a market cap of C$268.14 million and a PE ratio of -16.00.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

