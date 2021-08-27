Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) Insider Sells A$39,150,000.00 in Stock

Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) insider Jamie Pherous sold 1,740,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$22.50 ($16.07), for a total value of A$39,150,000.00 ($27,964,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

