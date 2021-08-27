Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues Earnings Results

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. Coty’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

COTY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,956,345. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.49. Coty has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

