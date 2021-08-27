Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells $2,052,570.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Chun Yu Wong sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $2,052,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,175,751.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chun Yu Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,761,585.16.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Chun Yu Wong sold 30,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $1,265,400.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chun Yu Wong sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00.

COUR opened at $37.38 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

COUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coursera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $3,375,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

