Covalent Market Cap Hits $65.37 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002791 BTC on exchanges. Covalent has a market capitalization of $65.37 million and $7.09 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Covalent has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00052879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00123164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00153624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,648.11 or 1.01034101 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.54 or 0.01033781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.84 or 0.06653546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

