Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CVLG. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.75 million, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.75. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,226,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,414,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

