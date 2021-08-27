Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CVLG. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.75 million, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.75. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,226,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,414,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.
About Covenant Logistics Group
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.
Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.