CPPGroup’s (CPP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CPPGroup (LON:CPP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 635 ($8.30) target price on the stock.

CPP stock opened at GBX 461 ($6.02) on Tuesday. CPPGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 239 ($3.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 585 ($7.64). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 465.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £40.67 million and a P/E ratio of -23.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

