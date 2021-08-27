Cream Finance Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $106.97 million and $4.48 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $173.54 or 0.00359767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00053172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00053322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.12 or 0.00765218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00100025 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.