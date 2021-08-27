Creative Planning Buys 2,905 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.16% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $29,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.38. 99,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,533. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97.

