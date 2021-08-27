Creative Planning Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,826 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 44,592 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.16. 107,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,050,470. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $162.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

