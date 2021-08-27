Creative Planning Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,111 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $20,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 769.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,165. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.75. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $65.88.

