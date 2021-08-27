Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 256 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 256 ($3.34) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 222.08 ($2.90).

LON IAG opened at GBX 162.20 ($2.12) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 226.60 ($2.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.05 billion and a PE ratio of -1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

