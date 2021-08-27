Credit Suisse Group Boosts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $290.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $297.55.

CRM stock opened at $267.79 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

