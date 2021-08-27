CRH (NYSE:CRH) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $53.78. 18,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61. CRH has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth $211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CRH by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in CRH by 6.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.