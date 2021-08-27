Critical Review: Wipro (NYSE:WIT) and Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Wipro alerts:

This table compares Wipro and Compass’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro $8.47 billion 6.05 $1.48 billion $0.26 34.62 Compass $3.72 billion 1.66 -$270.20 million N/A N/A

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Compass.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wipro and Compass, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro 1 3 1 0 2.00 Compass 0 2 7 0 2.78

Wipro presently has a consensus target price of $6.23, indicating a potential downside of 30.78%. Compass has a consensus target price of $23.38, indicating a potential upside of 49.46%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than Wipro.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wipro and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro 17.83% 20.35% 13.09% Compass N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wipro beats Compass on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide. The Information Technology Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products, which allows to provide comprehensive IT system integration services. The ISRE segment consists of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or any Indian State Governments. The company was founded on December 29, 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.