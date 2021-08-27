Critical Survey: COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) versus Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) and Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares COMSovereign and Iridium Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMSovereign N/A N/A N/A Iridium Communications -2.23% -0.96% -0.40%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for COMSovereign and Iridium Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMSovereign 0 0 0 0 N/A Iridium Communications 0 3 2 0 2.40

Iridium Communications has a consensus price target of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.06%. Given Iridium Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iridium Communications is more favorable than COMSovereign.

Volatility and Risk

COMSovereign has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iridium Communications has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of COMSovereign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Iridium Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Iridium Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares COMSovereign and Iridium Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMSovereign $9.43 million 14.61 -$37.08 million N/A N/A Iridium Communications $583.44 million 8.86 -$56.05 million ($0.24) -163.33

COMSovereign has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iridium Communications.

Summary

COMSovereign beats Iridium Communications on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E. Howelon April 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc. is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government. The Land Mobile business engages in the provision of mobile satellite communications services to the land mobile sector, providing handset services to areas not served or inconsistently served by existing terrestrial communications networks. The Maritime business provides broadband terminals, embedded devices and handsets. Its market space includes merchant shipping, fishing, research vessels and specialized water craft. The Aviation business provides mobile satellite communications services to the aviation sector. Its services are used in commercial and global government aviation applications, principally by corporate jets, corporate and government helicopter fleets, specialized general aviation fleets, such as medevac companies and fire suppression fleets, and high-end personal aircraft. The Iot Data Services provides satellite-based IoT services, which include personal tracking devices and location-based services, heavy equipment monitoring, fleet management, fixed-asset monitoring, asset tracking, resource management, and scientific data monitoring. The Hosted Payload and Other Data Services offer satellite time and location services, which helps augment GPS and provides location, timing and positioning data: inbound connections from the public switched telephone network(PSTN), short message services(SMS), subscriber identity module(SIM), activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services: and provides research and development services. The Government business line involves in the provision of mobile satellite communications services to the U.S. government, principally the Department of Defense. Its voice products are used for a variety of primary and backup communications solutions, including tactical operations, logistical, administrative, morale and welfare, and emergency communications. The firm’s commercial services include: Postpaid Mobile Voice and Data Satellite Communications, Prepaid Mobile Voice Satellite Communications, Iridium PTT, Broadband Data, and Machine-to-Machine services. Iridium Communications was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

